Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Raymond James

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $206.00 target price (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.28.

Shares of DG opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General has a one year low of $137.52 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,721,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

