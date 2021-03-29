Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.17

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.17 and last traded at $115.04, with a volume of 6448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 186,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

