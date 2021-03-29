Dundee (DDEJF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of DDEJF stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.11 and a quick ratio of 26.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

