Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the mining company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

DPM stock opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$10.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.69.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

