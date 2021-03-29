Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the February 28th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 451.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYNDF remained flat at $$33.46 during midday trading on Monday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DYNDF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

