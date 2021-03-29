DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives $22.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get DZS alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DZS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DZS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DZS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DZS by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. 3,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.