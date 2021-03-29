Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 513.3% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 513.3% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

ETY stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

