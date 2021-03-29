Edap Tms (EDAP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Edap Tms to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EDAP opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.51 million, a PE ratio of -135.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

