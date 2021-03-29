Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 299,970 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 299,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $947,905.20.

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. 754,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $110.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.