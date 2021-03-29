Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 3.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $117.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.