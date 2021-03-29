Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 2.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.70. 97,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,925,461. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $129.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

