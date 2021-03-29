Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

