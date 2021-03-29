Encompass Health Co. (EHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on April 15th

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

NYSE:EHC opened at $83.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $88.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

