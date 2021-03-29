Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 7.6%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.16. 86,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,013,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Endo International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Endo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Endo International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.