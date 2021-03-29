Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 968 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,194,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $333.84 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $118.44 and a 12 month high of $345.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,805. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

