Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 11,412 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.07% of SiTime as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiTime by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after buying an additional 257,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

SiTime stock opened at $100.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.97 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $220,727.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,539,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $410,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,091 shares in the company, valued at $93,535,762.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,138 shares of company stock worth $1,801,733. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.