Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 155.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $346.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $158.89 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

