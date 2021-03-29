Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.37 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 823.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 204,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $252.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.53 and a 200-day moving average of $211.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $110.40 and a 12-month high of $254.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

