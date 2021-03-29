Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 48,275 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $915.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COWN shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on Cowen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

