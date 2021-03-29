EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,540,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,349,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,700,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 832,322 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 114.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 605,937 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,125,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 408,291 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.