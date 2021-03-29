Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ENZN opened at $0.80 on Monday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

