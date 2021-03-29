ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,369 shares of company stock worth $2,930,319. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $75.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

