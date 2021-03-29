ETF Managers Group LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Northwest Pipe worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 519.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NWPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NWPX stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $326.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.