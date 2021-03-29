ETF Managers Group LLC Has $367,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Bank of America raised their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Hasbro stock opened at $98.50 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.