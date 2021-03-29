ETF Managers Group LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

