ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 302,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,381,000 after purchasing an additional 221,347 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI opened at $189.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.56 and a twelve month high of $189.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.38.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

