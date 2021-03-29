ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $352.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.61 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.76, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $179,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,780 shares of company stock worth $33,300,042. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

