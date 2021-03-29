EvenCoin (EVN) Trading 45.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 45.4% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $96,488.62 and $113,991.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00081389 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002543 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

