Evercore ISI Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.85.

DRI stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

