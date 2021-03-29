Evo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVOJU) Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean Acquires 2,000 Shares

Evo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVOJU) Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $19,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,365. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:EVOJU opened at $9.92 on Monday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

