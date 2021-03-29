Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EXAS traded down $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,574. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,210,520. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 292,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,006 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $201,627,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

