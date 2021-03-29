Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.01. 9,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.95. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 50.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

