ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 225,000 Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of Kandi Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $376.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

