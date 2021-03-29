ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Kearny Financial worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 107.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 232,995 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $93,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

