ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.19 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

