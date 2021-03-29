ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.46 Million in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after acquiring an additional 127,037 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

