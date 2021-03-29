ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.68 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $87.35 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

