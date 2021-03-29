ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.52 Million Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 183,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GoPro by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in GoPro by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $11.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GPRO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,453 shares of company stock worth $4,101,947. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

