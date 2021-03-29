Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $200.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPE. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.83.

Shares of EXPE opened at $176.45 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,090,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,210,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,116,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

