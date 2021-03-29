Extendicare Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of EXETF opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.