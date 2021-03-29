Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $57.49 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $243.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.