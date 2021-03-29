Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.47% of Fabrinet worth $42,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after purchasing an additional 123,178 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 111,302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 189,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

FN stock opened at $90.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

