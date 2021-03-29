FansTime Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. FansTime has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $910,841.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FansTime has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.42 or 0.00623384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025023 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.