Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of FMAO opened at $25.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $288.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

