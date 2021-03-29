Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

