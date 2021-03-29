Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

