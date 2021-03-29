Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $181.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.88. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.35 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

