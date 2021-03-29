Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.64 on Monday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.