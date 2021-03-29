Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEC. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $60.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

