First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Raised to $18.65

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.25 to $18.65 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s previous close.

FCXXF remained flat at $$13.26 during midday trading on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

